Predicted Arsenal team v Everton – Pepe, Ozil and Lacazette to start

Just one change from Arsenal team that beat Newcastle United 4-0.

I wrote down the Arsenal team that I believe Mikel Arteta will go with to face Everton and at first glance, I thought it was identical to the one that faced Newcastle, once I double checked I realised that there would be just the single change, Alexandre Lacazette in for Eddie Nketiah.

Normally there are changes from one game to the next with the odd surprise thrown in, I just do not see that happening this time. Arteta has made it clear he will pick the best team and I cannot see why he will not go with the same team that beat Newcastle United, Neketiah apart.

Obviously, anything can still happen before kick-off, Mesut Ozil may still be left out for understandable family reasons, certain players may need a rest after their exertions in Greece on Thursday night but as things stand right now, this is the team that I reckon Arteta will go with.

Leno

Saka

Mustafi

Luiz

Bellerin

Xhaka

Ozil

Ceballos

Aubameyang

Lacazette

Pepe

The reason I feel that Lacazette will come in for Nketiah is that he is on a roll now and I doubt that the manager would want to interrupt that at this moment in time.

Bukayo is playing too good for Sead Kolasinac to be given the nod over the teenager, I do not see how Sokratis can dislodge either Shkodran Mustafi or David Luiz and I see Hector Bellerin as a shoo-in for the right-back slot.

The Mesut Ozil Dani Ceballos combination worked against Newcastle and so why would Arteta change that?

Granit Xhaka is a given in front of the defence, Nicolas Pepe was benched against Olympiacos deliberately in my opinion so that he would be fresher for the Everton game and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a nailed-on starter.

I think this is one of those very rare occasions when the team almost picks itself.