Predicted Arsenal team v Everton – Pepe, Ozil and Lacazette to start

Just one change from Arsenal team that beat Newcastle United 4-0.
I wrote down the Arsenal team that I believe Mikel Arteta will go with to face Everton and at first glance, I thought it was identical to the one that faced Newcastle, once I double checked I realised that there would be just the single change, Alexandre Lacazette in for Eddie Nketiah.
Normally there are changes from one game to the next with the odd surprise thrown in, I just do not see that happening this time. Arteta has made it clear he will pick the best team and I cannot see why he will not go with the same team that beat Newcastle United, Neketiah apart.
Obviously, anything can still happen before kick-off, Mesut Ozil may still be left out for understandable family reasons, certain players may need a rest after their exertions in Greece on Thursday night but as things stand right now, this is the team that I reckon Arteta will go with.
Leno
Saka
Mustafi
Luiz
Bellerin
Xhaka
Ozil
Ceballos
Aubameyang
Lacazette
Pepe
The reason I feel that Lacazette will come in for Nketiah is that he is on a roll now and I doubt that the manager would want to interrupt that at this moment in time.
Bukayo is playing too good for Sead Kolasinac to be given the nod over the teenager, I do not see how Sokratis can dislodge either Shkodran Mustafi or David Luiz and I see Hector Bellerin as a shoo-in for the right-back slot.
The Mesut Ozil Dani Ceballos combination worked against Newcastle and so why would Arteta change that?
Granit Xhaka is a given in front of the defence, Nicolas Pepe was benched against Olympiacos deliberately in my opinion so that he would be fresher for the Everton game and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a nailed-on starter.
I think this is one of those very rare occasions when the team almost picks itself.
We will have possession in this game so its ok to go with the same team.
Not sure about Ozil.And if ozil is not playing willock/nelson/pepe can be the 10.Ceballos should be used deeper.
But laca will have a chance to play but nketiah did good in the newcastle game and laca missed some good chances in greece but was able to provide the winner so it is tough to guess.
Saka must start whenever he is available.He deserves rest but he has to start because kolasinac’s end ball is not good and his defence is not very solid either.
Bellerin had some problems against newcastle so AMN could have a chance but i think MA will go with a natural player.
Everton are very a good counter attacking side so its tough to guess torreira/ceballos/xhaka