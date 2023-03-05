Predicted Arsenal Women line-up to lead Gunners to Conti Cup Final victory by Michelle

Arsenal and Chelsea fans head to Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park today for the Women’s FA Conti League Cup Final. This is the first silverware up for grabs this season and with Chelsea winning doubles and trebles in their last few seasons they are widely regarded as the favorites in today’s clash. But I’m sure Arsenal have other idea’s!

A win for Arsenal today could be the catalyst they need to really bolster their belief and drive them on to winning ways for the rest of the season as Arsenal captain Kim Little today football.london “Within football, you have different moments in a season. Sometimes you have negative moments which spur you on but sometimes you have positive moments like we did five years ago in the Conti Cup which drove us on to win the league.”

So who do you think will be in Jonas Eidevall’s starting XI to lead Arsenal to Conti Cup victory today?

Here is my predicted line-up:

D’Angelo (I’d like to see D’Angelo but though back in training we don’t know yet if she’s match-fit yet after picking up an injury on international duty)

Weinroither, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley

Walti, Little (C), Foord

McCabe, Blackstenius, Maanum

Who’ll get on the scoresheet for Arsenal today? Foord? Blackstenius? Maybe one or two from Maanum?!

Will Jonas get Gio off the bench today? And Michelle Agyemang is in is excellent form – why not give her a twirl? The pair would be new challenges for a confident Chelsea side..

Who do you think Eidevall will start today? What formation do you think he’ll go for?

Michelle Maxwell

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….