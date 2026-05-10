Predicted Arsenal XI and score prediction v West Ham

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon knowing there is still domestic work to do despite the euphoria of Tuesday night’s Champions League heroics.
The Gunners booked their place in the Champions League Final with a huge victory over Atletico Madrid, but Mikel Arteta must now quickly refocus his players ahead of another difficult London derby away to West Ham at the London Stadium.
Arteta has already confirmed that both Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino will not be available for the trip, meaning Arsenal head into the match with limited rotation options after such an emotionally and physically draining European night.
The biggest decision may come in midfield, where Arteta must balance energy levels carefully.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI vs West Ham
David Raya is expected to continue in goal behind a settled back four of Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori.
Further forward, Martin Zubimendi could come into the starting side to help freshen up midfield after Myles Lewis-Skelly put in another huge shift against Atletico Madrid. Declan Rice should once again be central to everything Arsenal do against his former club, while Martin Odegaard may return to the starting lineup to provide greater control and creativity.
Bukayo Saka is almost certain to start despite recent heavy workloads, while Gabriel Martinelli’s pace could prove a huge weapon on the counter attack away from home. Viktor Gyokeres is expected to continue leading the line after another powerful European display in midweek.
Predicted XI:
Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
Arsenal cannot afford a drop in intensity
West Ham may sit deep and attempt to frustrate Arsenal for long periods, but the visitors should still have enough quality to break them down if they maintain the same focus and intensity shown in Europe.
Jarrod Bowen remains West Ham’s biggest attacking threat and Arsenal will need to stay alert during transitions, especially after such a demanding midweek fixture.
However, if Rice, Odegaard and Saka can establish control early, Arsenal should create enough opportunities to continue their push at the top of the table.
Score prediction:
West Ham 1-3 Arsenal
The challenge for Arteta now is making sure Tuesday night’s celebrations do not become a distraction. If Arsenal can maintain their standards and professionalism, this is another huge opportunity to keep the pressure firmly on Manchester City in the Gunners fun for the title.
What’s your score prediction Gooners?
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You’d prefer Martinelli on the left! Does this have anything to do with reports of Trossard’s domestic situation?
Win today and on Monday next, and this could all be over with a possible (likely?) City defeated by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday🫣🤔
That’s Tuesday 19th🙄
I sure hope we can do what city130 failed to do against them in March.
West Ham will sit deep at the start of the game, so Martinelli will not be needed at the start. Trossard is a professional, I trust him to do his job. Towards the end of the game when West Ham will try to come out, there will be space where Martinelli can run, then he can come in. We need a magician at the left to break them down at the beginning of the game.
I only urge Saka to focus on stretching the play as a winger and playing the striker in. Once in a while, you can cut in when there is space, he doesn’t need to force it. Everyone knows or expects that he will cut in all the time. The First goal against Fulham was because the defender was sure he will try to cut in, but the decision to go for a cross caught him off guard and sat him on the floor. He didn’t have to pull off any skill to sit him down. Saka, just keep that in mind when you play.
I don’t think we can count the chickens of City’s Muff match. I expect City to win all 3 games now. It really is down to us, and our courage and belief.
I totally agree that West Ham won’t go gung ho from the start, or choose to go toe to toe with us early doors, giving us pockets of space. We need to break through early or West Ham will grow into the game.
I fear Crystal Palace much more than West Ham. Palace are a much better squad, they have been getting clean sheets all season, their cup exploits last 2 season shows incredible quality for getting results on the day. West Ham and this manager have fought gamely with what they have, but let down in the transfer windows – they were never other than in relegation scrap right from the first whistle of the season. You point to their recent record against us, but their squad has changed. Our squad quality can make a difference away at West Ham, but Palace greater squad quality took us to Penalties at home just a few months back is the far more difficult game. It’s in the last set of fixtures Man City are very much in with a good chance of winning this title this season.
City’s Muff match?