Predicted Arsenal XI and score prediction v West Ham

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon knowing there is still domestic work to do despite the euphoria of Tuesday night’s Champions League heroics.

The Gunners booked their place in the Champions League Final with a huge victory over Atletico Madrid, but Mikel Arteta must now quickly refocus his players ahead of another difficult London derby away to West Ham at the London Stadium.

Arteta has already confirmed that both Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino will not be available for the trip, meaning Arsenal head into the match with limited rotation options after such an emotionally and physically draining European night.

The biggest decision may come in midfield, where Arteta must balance energy levels carefully.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI vs West Ham

David Raya is expected to continue in goal behind a settled back four of Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori.

Further forward, Martin Zubimendi could come into the starting side to help freshen up midfield after Myles Lewis-Skelly put in another huge shift against Atletico Madrid. Declan Rice should once again be central to everything Arsenal do against his former club, while Martin Odegaard may return to the starting lineup to provide greater control and creativity.

Bukayo Saka is almost certain to start despite recent heavy workloads, while Gabriel Martinelli’s pace could prove a huge weapon on the counter attack away from home. Viktor Gyokeres is expected to continue leading the line after another powerful European display in midweek.

Predicted XI:

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Arsenal cannot afford a drop in intensity

West Ham may sit deep and attempt to frustrate Arsenal for long periods, but the visitors should still have enough quality to break them down if they maintain the same focus and intensity shown in Europe.

Jarrod Bowen remains West Ham’s biggest attacking threat and Arsenal will need to stay alert during transitions, especially after such a demanding midweek fixture.

However, if Rice, Odegaard and Saka can establish control early, Arsenal should create enough opportunities to continue their push at the top of the table.

Score prediction:

West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

The challenge for Arteta now is making sure Tuesday night’s celebrations do not become a distraction. If Arsenal can maintain their standards and professionalism, this is another huge opportunity to keep the pressure firmly on Manchester City in the Gunners fun for the title.

What’s your score prediction Gooners?

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