Predicted final Premier League table shows Arsenal finishing below bitter rivals

Arsenal predicted to finish outside of Europe this season

Arsenal would end up ninth on the Premier League table at the end of this season if the latest table predictions are to be followed.

The Gunners had been struggling to end this season in a positive place but they have done better under Mikel Arteta since the new year.

They remain unbeaten in domestic competitions this year but they are still a fair way off from the European places.

The Gunners are still below their North London rivals, Tottenham on the league table and the professor of Mathematics at the University of Columbia, Julien Guyon has predicted that they would still end this season below their rivals, as published by the Express.

The professor put together a statistical model that analyses the strength of the opponents they will still face home and away to come up with his final predicted table.

The table predicts the total number of points that teams will still be able to get at the end of this season.

It predicts that Arsenal would end this campaign with 53 points and remain ninth on the Premier League table.

The Gunners would still have to face five of their top seven rivals and that may have played an important role in determining their final position.

The professor reckons that Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham will finish eighth on the league table with just a point more than Arsenal.