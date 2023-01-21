Predicted line-up, score prediction Brighton v Arsenal Women in vital WSL match

Predicted line-up: Brighton & Hove Albion face Arsenal Women in must-win WSL clash by Michelle

Vital is the headline on this one. It really is VITAL that Arsenal win against Brighton in tomorrow’s WSL match away at Broadfield Stadium, after only taking one point from last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea. It is also vital that Arsenal score goals and lot’s of them..

There are only 3 points separating the WSL top 3. Man City were in a reasonably close 4th place but after only managing a draw against Aston Villa today that will drop them further behind. The problem for Arsenal in the top 3 is goal difference – there is no question that they need more goals to remain in contention at the top, indeed it’s only goal difference that pushed Arsenal into 3rd position being Man United.

My predicted line-up for the match is fairly predictable. After our Gunners dominant performance against Chelsea last week I don’t think that Eidevall will want to carve things up too much so without further ado:

Zinsberger

Weinroither, Willimason, Rafaelle

Catley, Walti, Little (C)

Maanum, Ford, Hurtig

Blackstenius

Subs: D’Angelo, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, McCabe, Maritz, Pelova, Kuhl, Queiroz and Agyemang

The subs is where life should get interesting with Arsenal saying January additions Kathrine Kuhl, Victoria Pelova, Gio Queiroz, and Sabrina D’Angelo were all named in Eidevall’s squad to face Chelsea. While none of our new Gunners made an appearance last weekend, there’s a distinct possibility that Sunday could bring some debuts.

I think if Arsenal can get in front with a comfortable lead there will be a good chance of seeing some of our new international arrivals on the pitch.

See my full Match Preview and Form Guide.

Brighton have lost all nine of their WSL matches against Arsenal, scoring two goals and conceding 32. Based on that and the fact that we are without Mead & Miedema, and have yet to bring in a new super striker, my score prediction is Brighton 0 – 4 Arsenal.

What are your score predictions? And which Arsenal newbies would you like to see on the pitch tomorrow?

By Michelle Maxwell

WATCH – Arsenal Women boss’ Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference ahead of Brighton game….

