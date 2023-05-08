Predicted line-up: Brighton v Arsenal Women – another must-win for Gunners by Michelle

Arsenal Women are back in Women’s Super League action on Wednesday 10th May, as they head to Broadfield Stadium to take on 9th place Brighton & Hove Albion Women. The match kicks-off at 19:30 UK. There are still limited tickets for the fixture, available to purchase here. Alternatively, you can watch the match live on Sky Sports.

The teams last met in their first match of the WSL season, back in September 2022, when our Gunners secured a 4-0 win over Brighton, at Meadow Park. See full highlights below:

Back in September Arsenal still had a full compliment of first-team players, and no-one could have foreseen the story of injury after injury that would unfold through the season. At this point in the season, Arsenal have nearly 50% of their first-team players injured..

My predicted Arsenal Women line-up to face Brighton on Wednesday, takes into account what players Jonas Eidevall has available to draw on:

Arsenal Women Predicted Line-up:

D’Angelo

Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle

Maanum Walti Pelova, Maritz

McCabe, Taylor

Blackstenius (if Stina is available)

Stina Blackstenius has scored in both of her WSL appearances against the Seagulls, netting three goals. This is the most she’s scored against any WSL opponent.

What do you think of my team prediction Gooners? Eidevall obviously has a very limited uninjured first-team to draw upon.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….