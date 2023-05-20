Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Predicted line up for Nottm Forest v Arsenal – Many changes from his usual starters

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal is the second last game of the season this evening. As a Gooner, you will hope to see an entertaining match in which Arteta and his boys could return to winning ways. I expect Mikel Arteta will give the team the hairdryer treatment and the boss will want to see the hunger return.

Due to injuries (Mohamed Elneny: knee injury; William Saliba: back injury; Oleksandr Zinchenko: ruptured calf muscle; Gabriel Martinelli: ankle injury; and Takehiro Tomiyasu: knee surgery), the Spaniard has to tweak his lineup. It is of course possible that Arteta will change even more considering we are already guaranteed second place, but if he goes with his strongest side, this is the team I expect to see….

Ramsdale keeps his spot at goal; after a disappointing time out, he will be keen to make amends for his errors against Brighton.

In defence, Ben White starts at right back; he has made that spot his own. With Oleksander Zinchenko, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes out injured, Jakub Kiwior has a chance to prove himself again after a frustrating second half against Brighton. Alongside Kiwior, Rob Holding will return to the lineup as he is the best option due to the injuries at defence. At left-back, Kieran Tierney continues to fight for his Arsenal future, if not market himself for his rumoured departure in the summer.

In midfield, Thomas Partey returns to the starting XI. Jorginho’s struggles against Brighton earned him a spot on the bench; starting him will be criminal. Alongside Partey, Odegaard, and Xhaka (who could play his second last Premier League game as a Gunner), start as usual.

In Attack: Trossard starts at left wing, with Martinelli out injured for the rest of the season. Alongside him in the attack, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka start.

Ramsdale
White…Kiwior…Holding..Tierney
Partey…Xhaka
Odegaard
Trossard.. Jesus… Saka

With that lineup, I will be betting on Arsenal to leave the City ground happy men. Don’t you think so?

Sam P

Video – Mikel Arteta on More injuries…. A hard week…. What can Arsenal do in the summer?

10 Comments

    1. Who’s Jorge? If Magalhaes is injured, here is my prediction:

      ……………….…… Ramsdale
      ……. White .… Holding …. Kiwior
      …………..… Partey …… Tierney
      Saka . Odegaard . Vieira . Nelson
      ………………………. Jesus

      I put Vieira or Trossard ahead of Xhaka, because of Xhaka’s transfer rumor

      2. League is already gone so I would have made some experiment by playing 3-2-3-2 formation…
        White, Kiwior and Tierney as CB
        Partey and Jorginho as CM
        RW Saka
        LW Trossard
        Number 10 Odegaard
        And CFs would be Jesus and Nketiah..

        Ramsdale
        White. Kiwior. Tierney

        Partey. Jorginho

        Saka. Odegaard. Trossard

        Jesus. Nketiah

  2. gai
    Jorge is his first name. Full name…. wait for it:
    JORGE LUIZ FRELLO FILHO CAVALIERE OMRI.
    What do you reckon of that ?
    Arteta may as well play this line-up:
    Ramsdale;
    White, Gabriel(if fit), Kiwior, Tierney;
    Odegaard, Jorginho, Smith-Rowe or Nelson;
    Saka, Jesus, Trossard.
    However, Vieira is not a bad shout because I want to see him one more time.

    1. Kedar, Tierney at CB ? Why ? How ? Who? When ? Where ? But ? Yes ? No ?
      Awoniyi would be too strong for him in the air. It’s an interesting idea I suppose, but do we need to do that ?

      1. Tierney play in this position of 3rd CB with Scottish national team
        And play with real quality…
        Even Arteta used him as 3rd CB in his initial managerial days when Tierney used do 2 roles.
        LB when we are on attack and 3rd CB while defending….
        His positional sense and reading of game is very very good….
        I would say even better than Gabriel, Kiwior and Holding..
        May be White as well

