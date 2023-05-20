Predicted line up for Nottm Forest v Arsenal – Many changes from his usual starters

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal is the second last game of the season this evening. As a Gooner, you will hope to see an entertaining match in which Arteta and his boys could return to winning ways. I expect Mikel Arteta will give the team the hairdryer treatment and the boss will want to see the hunger return.

Due to injuries (Mohamed Elneny: knee injury; William Saliba: back injury; Oleksandr Zinchenko: ruptured calf muscle; Gabriel Martinelli: ankle injury; and Takehiro Tomiyasu: knee surgery), the Spaniard has to tweak his lineup. It is of course possible that Arteta will change even more considering we are already guaranteed second place, but if he goes with his strongest side, this is the team I expect to see….

Ramsdale keeps his spot at goal; after a disappointing time out, he will be keen to make amends for his errors against Brighton.

In defence, Ben White starts at right back; he has made that spot his own. With Oleksander Zinchenko, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes out injured, Jakub Kiwior has a chance to prove himself again after a frustrating second half against Brighton. Alongside Kiwior, Rob Holding will return to the lineup as he is the best option due to the injuries at defence. At left-back, Kieran Tierney continues to fight for his Arsenal future, if not market himself for his rumoured departure in the summer.

In midfield, Thomas Partey returns to the starting XI. Jorginho’s struggles against Brighton earned him a spot on the bench; starting him will be criminal. Alongside Partey, Odegaard, and Xhaka (who could play his second last Premier League game as a Gunner), start as usual.

In Attack: Trossard starts at left wing, with Martinelli out injured for the rest of the season. Alongside him in the attack, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka start.

Ramsdale

White…Kiwior…Holding..Tierney

Partey…Xhaka

Odegaard

Trossard.. Jesus… Saka

With that lineup, I will be betting on Arsenal to leave the City ground happy men. Don’t you think so?

Sam P

