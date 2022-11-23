Predicted Line-up Juventus v Arsenal – Jordan Nobbs leads Arsenal Women into European clash by Michelle

OK.. Let’s start by saying that Jonas Eidevall is extremely limited in the choice of his starting XI for this match shall we? Let’s just get that out of the way before we start to look at the choices he actually has.. it must be like going to the sweetie shop when you’re wee and them being all out of all your favourites.. Just imagine?!

Jonas has a very limited pool of players to draw upon with only 15 1st team players being available for selection. Yes, only 15, you did actually read that correctly.. that is what the boss’ choices have been reduced to in terms of fit players that he can take to Turin, Italy, ready to face Juventus in the UEFA Women’`s European Champions League.. That’s NOT a lot of choice no matter which way he tries to shuffle it..

I fully expect Jonas to put Jordan Nobbs as Captain, without Kim Little being match fit just yet (as far as we know at the moment). And a grand job we expect her to do, if Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Zurich in their last UWCL match is anything to go by, Jordan is more than able and ready to take on that challenge.

So, ahead of any official team being confirmed by Arsenal, here are my predictions, though obviously rather restricted (!):

Zinsberger, Catley, Wubben-Moy and Beattie stopping Juventus even getting a sniff of the net (in my opinion Beattie should have been on the field against Man Utd too – experience is something that should not be ignored).

Let’s look at midfielders and up-front now shall we?

Beth Mead is the assister of all assisters (for our beloved Gooners and the Lionesses’) but she’s sadly out of the equation for now, after being injured in Arsenal’s latest WSL match. So what to do?

In my ever humble opinion this is the team that should carry us through tomorrow’s next step in our European Championship campaign.

Here is my predicted line-up Arsenal XI to face Juventus:

Zinsberger

Catley, Wubben-Moy, Beattie

Nobbs (C), McCabe, Walti, Weinrother

Maanum, Miedema, Blackstenius

Do you think this team is good enough to beat Montemurro’s treble winning team?

Your thoughts? Anything to add, subtract or argue about? As ever, your opinion is highly valued..

Michelle Maxwell

