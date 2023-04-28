Predicted lineup: Arsenal v Wolfsburg Women’s Champions League semi-final by Michelle

The Arsenal v Wolfsburg UWCL semi-final 2nd leg takes place at Emirates Stadium on Monday, with a potential sell-out crowd. This is Arsenal’s first time reaching the semi-finals of the competition in 10 years. If our Gunners can beat Wolfsburg, after a 2-2 draw away in the 1st leg, they will go to the Final in Eindhoven to take on Barcelona – the last time Arsenal reached the Final of the Women’s Champions League was 2007, when they brought home the silverware!

Captain Kim Little is out for the season (hamstring), as are Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and vice-captain Leah Williamson (all ACL injuries). Gio and new signing Jodie Taylor are not registered in the Champions League squad and are ineligible. Lina Hurtig is not expected to be available. However, we are hoping for the return of Caitlin Foord for this match.

Available squad

GOALKEEPERS: 1.Zinsberger, 14.D’Angelo, 18.Marckese, 40.Williams

DEFENDERS: 2.Rafaelle, 3.Wubben-Moy, 5.Beattie, 15.McCabe, 16.Maritz, 26.Wienroither, 62.Reid

MIDFIELDERS: 12.Maanum, 13.Wälti, 21.Pelova, 22.Kuhl, 61.Earl

FORWARDS:, 19.Foord, 25.Blackstenius, 59.Agyemang

Below was Eidevall’s choice for the starting XI, when Arsenal travelled to Wolfsburg for the 1st leg last week. I don’t think Eidevall will make any changes for this match, other than maybe slotting in Caitlin Foord, but we are unsure of her full match fitness at this stage. Veteran Scottish defender Jen Beattie won Player of the Match in the 1st leg and this team managed a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg, pulling the game back after going 2-0 down.. In the absence of Kim Little and Leah Williamson, Katie McCabe will captain Arsenal in this historic match.

Below are the highlights for Arsenal’s last run-out against Wolfsburg in the 1st leg. Enjoy!

Can our Gunners reach the UWCL Final for the 1st time in 16 years? Yes they can! They’ve just got to find a way past Wolfsburg on Monday, in front of a recorrrd-breaking crowd of supporters..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

