Predicted lineup as Arsenal Women face Everton in their next WSL challenge by Michelle

Arsenal lost their last Women’s Super League match, the only match this season, last week when Arsenal hosted Manchester United at Emirates Stadium, with an eventual score of Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd. Arsenal also lost a key player in Beth Mead in that match, as she went down in the final minutes of added time suffering with a significant ACL injury.

Our Gunners picked themselves up and dusted themselves off before heading to Italy midweek, to take on Juventus Women in their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign. Boss Jonas Eidevall had only 15 first team players to choose from as Arsenal have been devastated by injuries in recent times but our Gunners held their own and held Juventus to a 1-1 draw, maintaining their place at the top of their European Champions League group.

Arsenal are back in WSL action this weekend, as they take on Everton at Meadow Park, a team who are currently 8th in the WSL league table. As far as we know at this time, we expect the following players still to be out with injury:

Beth Mead / Kim Little (C) / Lina Hurtig / Rafaelle Souza / Leah Williamson and Teyah Goldie

Williamson has rejoined the team in training sessions over the last couple of weeks and is getting closer to returning but we have received no confirmation of that yet.

Therefore Jonas, once again, continues to have a very small pool of players to draw upon.

Jordan Nobbs, speaking before the Man Utd match at Emirates, is certainly keen to continue her position of captaining the Arsenal team – something she has done since Kim Little suffered a knee injury.

The journey I’ve been on has been crazy. I started the season on the bench and within a few weeks I’m back in the starting XI and captaining the team, which is always an honour for me that will never get old. It’s crazy how quick things can change in football and it’s nice to know that Jonas still sees those qualities in me, both as a player on the pitch and my leadership qualities too.

Hopefully we will see more injured Arsenal players coming back to match fitness and back into the Arsenal squad soon, meanwhile here is my predicted Arsenal line-up to take on Everton at Meadow Park on Saturday December 3rd at 2pm. Tickets available here.

Zinsberger

Weinrother, Wubben-Moy, Catley

McCabe, Walti, Nobbs (C)

Maanum, Miedema,

Foord

Blackstenius

What are your thoughts on the game / line-up?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….