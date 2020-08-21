Predicted results from Arsenal’s first ten Premier League games

The new Premier League season is only a matter of days away, with Arsenal taking on Liverpool in the Community Shield at the end of this month.

The Gunners won the FA Cup last season and they will resume the new season with a feel-good factor and hoping to win even more trophies under the management of Mikel Arteta.

The Premier League has just revealed the fixture list for each Premier League team in the 2020/2021 season and it is an interesting first set of matches for Arsenal.

In this article, we will have a look at our first 10 games and consider what is the best result that we can get from each of them.

Fulham v Arsenal

Fulham have just returned to the Premier League and they should need some time to get going.

Verdict: Win

Arsenal v West Ham United

West Ham only managed to survive relegation last season and these lower table teams hardly make the best of starts.

Verdict: Win

Liverpool v Arsenal

We beat Liverpool the last time we faced them and I think the Reds will want vengeance in this game.

Verdict: Loss

Arsenal v Sheffield United

After losing to Liverpool, Arsenal will be keen to get back to winning ways in this game, this should be another win.

Verdict: Win

Manchester City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta spent a considerable amount of time on the coaching staff of Manchester City and I think insider knowledge will get us a point in this game.

Verdict: Draw

Arsenal v Leicester City

Leicester City will present a very tough test for us I think it will be close but we will win.

Verdict: Win

Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United was the first big team Mikel Arteta beat when he became our manager and I think that they will want vengeance here but fall short.

Verdict: Draw

Arsenal v Aston Villa

By now, our home should be a tough place for teams to come and Villa will fail to get anything.

Verdict: Win

Leeds United v Arsenal

Marcelo Bielsa’s side should have found some footing by the time we meet here and it should be close but I reckon we will win.

Verdict: Win.

Arsenal v Wolves

This will be yet another tough game for Mikel Arteta’s side, but we should just edge it.

Verdict: Win

Results after 10 league games. 7 wins, 2 draws and one loss.