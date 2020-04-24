Predicting the realistic targets Arsenal can sign in the summer

Reports have linked Arsenal with several players ahead of the next transfer window, however, after asking for a pay cut from their players I suspect that the Gunners will curtail their spending.

They still have to compete next season and that means that they will have to strengthen their team before the next season starts if they possibly can.

Some players that Arsenal has been linked with will be too far out of our reach when the transfer window reopens, but there are some realistic targets we can still sign and they include:

Dries Mertens

Mertens is one high-profile target I believe Arsenal can still sign. The Belgian would come as a free agent if we can convince him to move, and I think his wage demands would be within our range.

Orkun Kokcu

Kokcu has been a target of Arsenal since the last transfer window and I expect the Gunners to wrap up his signing in the summer.

Leagues like the Netherlands’ top-flight don’t have that much money and the Gunners should be able to pay an acceptable fee for him.

Pablo Mari

Mari joined on loan with the option of signing permanently. He hasn’t put a foot wrong when he has played and I expect him to be signed permanently.

Reports have linked arsenal with several top defenders, but financial constraint would make Mari a smart signing.

Kristoffer Ajer

Ajer has emerged as another defensive target for the Gunners ahead of the summer.

The Norwegian has had a good time in Scotland and I don’t expect him to struggle too much when he comes to the Premier League. He should also be affordable.

Cesar Gelabert

The teenager is considering an offer from Real Madrid and Arsenal, and I think Mikel Arteta can convince him to sign professional forms with us instead.

He has been a fine player for Los Blancos youth teams and he can become our next Cesc Fabregas.