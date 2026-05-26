Predictions Result Confirmed! Who Wants To Play The World Cup Game?

Congratulations to EJS.

Please contact Admin to get hold of me and I’ll sort something out for you before the start of the season.

Thank you to everyone who took part.

Now, can everyone let me know who wants to play the World Cup game?

If you did not qualify, you will go onto the standby list because not everyone in the 48 will end up playing.

If possible, I’d like to know by a week on Friday, when we’ll do the draw.

Either comment below or message me through Admin.

There will be a few reminders next week but, of course, we all want to focus on the Champions League this week.

Dan Smith

Top 48 qualify for the World Cup

EJS 267

Sue P 249

Gunnerstew 248

Terrah 248

J Gunners 243

JRA 243

GB 240

Adeski 240

Me 238

Gunsmoke 238

Matthew 237

Ayan 231

Dave 231

Okobino 231

IGL 229

Antivirus 229

Sue 228

Timothy Adegbola 224

MTG 223

Mena 93- 222

Ladi 221

Akeem 221

J Gunz 221

Wale A 220

Dan Kit 219

ric ionta 218

Ackshay 217

Achizzy 217

Sagie 215

Prince 214

Stephanie 214

I 210

Classy Gunner 210

Drayton 210

Angelo 210

NT Gunnerz 210

Kenya 001- 209

Samson 209

Kendrick Ohis 208

Tom 200

iGL 191

TSRS 191

Teteu 190

O Achiel 187

QB 183

Onyango 182

Baron 178

Buchi 174

Illiterate 166

Famochi 151

Enzo 129

Solwills 126

Samson 126

Freddy 110

Bergkampfwagen 114

J Bauer 86

Amir 75

waal2waal 61

Chronicle 51

Okechy 49

Alfie G 48

E Augustus 47

Splendid 43

Arsenal Cheif Preist 34

Amabachew 32

T blaze 29

Tom Odey 19

wirtz 18

Gunner For Lyf 14

Gabriel 13

Emperior A 12

Illiterate 12

Kobin 11

JT Gunner 11

Uzi Ozil 11

Leon 10

Habtamu 9

Bertie 8

Priest 8

Charles Lwanga Jnr 8

M leashim 7

Joebog

gio19

Charles Baron 7

Joseph Ejeh 5

Winston 5

Elsammy 5

Michelle 5

Bu 5

Joseph B Sax5

Olumuyizl _____________________________________________________________________________________________

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