Predictions Result Confirmed! Who Wants To Play The World Cup Game?

Congratulations to EJS.
Please contact Admin to get hold of me and I’ll sort something out for you before the start of the season.
Thank you to everyone who took part.
Now, can everyone let me know who wants to play the World Cup game?
If you did not qualify, you will go onto the standby list because not everyone in the 48 will end up playing.
If possible, I’d like to know by a week on Friday, when we’ll do the draw.
Either comment below or message me through Admin.
There will be a few reminders next week but, of course, we all want to focus on the Champions League this week.
Dan Smith
Top 48 qualify for the World Cup
EJS 267
Sue P 249
Gunnerstew 248
Terrah 248
J Gunners 243
JRA 243
GB 240
Adeski 240
Me 238
Gunsmoke 238
Matthew 237
Ayan 231
Dave 231
Okobino 231
IGL 229
Antivirus 229
Sue 228
Timothy Adegbola 224
MTG 223
Mena 93- 222
Ladi 221
Akeem 221
J Gunz 221
Wale A 220
Dan Kit 219
ric ionta 218
Ackshay 217
Achizzy 217
Sagie 215
Prince 214
Stephanie 214
I 210
Classy Gunner 210
Drayton 210
Angelo 210
NT Gunnerz 210
Kenya 001- 209
Samson 209
Kendrick Ohis 208
Tom 200
iGL 191
TSRS 191
Teteu 190
O Achiel 187
QB 183
Onyango 182
Baron 178
Buchi 174
Illiterate 166
Famochi 151
Enzo 129
Solwills 126
Samson 126
Freddy 110
Bergkampfwagen 114
J Bauer 86
Amir 75
waal2waal 61
Chronicle 51
Okechy 49
Alfie G 48
E Augustus 47
Splendid 43
Arsenal Cheif Preist 34
Amabachew 32
T blaze 29
Tom Odey 19
wirtz 18
Gunner For Lyf 14
Gabriel 13
Emperior A 12
Illiterate 12
Kobin 11
JT Gunner 11
Uzi Ozil 11
Leon 10
Habtamu 9
Bertie 8
Priest 8
Charles Lwanga Jnr 8
M leashim 7
Joebog
gio19
Charles Baron 7
Joseph Ejeh 5
Winston 5
Elsammy 5
Michelle 5
Bu 5
Joseph B Sax5
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I would definitely love to play. Count me in.
18 point margin to EJS who smashed it. Congratulations
Looking forward to joining in the World Cup predictions too
Thanks Dan
I’ll love to play biko