Premier League 2024/25: Club-by-club season grades. Arsenal score 6 after falling short again..

Arsenal – 6
Arsenal fell short again. Despite Man City finishing third, the Gunners ended up ten points off the top. Divided fan opinion, injuries, red cards, and conservative tactics contributed to a frustrating season. Arteta’s January admission that the squad lacked attacking depth came back to bite. The Champions League run offered promise, but questionable substitutions in the semi-final raised concerns.
Aston Villa – 6
Villa enjoyed a strong European campaign, including a memorable win over Bayern. However, they faltered domestically, missing out on the top five and the FA Cup final. Big wages and potential summer exits hint at financial balancing ahead.
Brentford – 8
Losing Ivan Toney seemed a risk, but the club thrived. Muembo and Wissa stepped up impressively. Thomas Frank continues to overachieve and adapt his tactics, especially away from home. A record unbeaten away run capped a smart, well-executed season.
Brighton – 8
The youngest manager in Premier League history, Fabian Hurzeler, implemented bold ideas and had Brighton pushing for Europe. A post-FA Cup slump cost them a place in Europe, but the club’s steady rise continues.
Bournemouth – 8
Iraola’s brave tactics brought identity and results, including historic wins over City and Arsenal. High pressing and fluid attacks impressed, though fatigue showed late in the season. 56 points is a club record.
Chelsea – 7
A top-four finish and a trophy won did not silence critics. Maresca implemented a settled side, but slow football and inconsistent form caused fan frustration. Celebrating Champions League qualification showed how expectations have changed.
Crystal Palace – 9
Historic FA Cup win and a huge mentality shift under Glasner. A poor start gave way to peak form at the right time. Eze and Mateta led a rejuvenated squad to glory.
Everton – 7
Avoiding relegation ahead of their stadium move was the priority. Dyche and Moyes delivered stability, if not excitement. The team defended well and were hard to beat.
Fulham – 7
A solid season, but they let key results slip. Taking points off the top clubs but losing to the bottom three highlights inconsistency. Dropped points from winning positions stung.
Ipswich – 3
The jump from League One to the Premier League proved too steep. Despite some memorable results, a Championship-level defence cost them. Fans remain supportive.
Leicester – 2
Off-field decisions undermined their season. Relegation confirmed amid questions over planning and leadership. Van Nistelrooy did not appear fully committed.
Liverpool – 9
Unexpected title winners with Salah and Van Dijk outstanding. Slot wisely made minimal changes. The only blemish was fan treatment of Alexander-Arnold. Physically faded late in the season, but no one capitalised.
Manchester City – 4
Third place, 13 points behind the leaders. Rodri’s injury exposed defensive weaknesses, and Pep’s side looked less confident. A summer rebuild appears likely as De Bruyne exits.
Manchester United – 1
A disaster of a season. Fifteenth in the table, a lack of identity, and instability on and off the pitch. Amorim inherits a mess. The club’s future looks deeply uncertain.
Newcastle – 9
Carabao Cup win, tactical masterclasses from Howe, and Champions League qualification. A dream season on Tyneside. Tonali’s return and clever rotation played key roles.
Nottingham Forest – 8
From survival to European football. Santos’ counter-attacking approach worked well, though the FA Cup exit triggered a dip in form. An emotional season that exceeded expectations.
Southampton – 2
Relegated with minimal fight. Martin stuck to his principles, but playing out from the back proved costly. A historic low points total narrowly avoided.
Spurs – 4
Europa League winners, but a dreadful domestic campaign. Postecoglou’s rigid tactics and poor league form raise doubts. Fans cling to European success, but concerns remain.
West Ham – 3
Moyes’ exit was supposed to bring flair, but Lopetegui offered little improvement. A dull season with no clear identity or ambition. Fans may now question if change was worth it.
Wolves – 6
O’Neil started poorly, but Pereira stabilised the squad. Discipline issues and inconsistency were evident, but finishing 16th was a recovery. Cunha’s sale may prompt more exits.
Dan Smith
Good ratings for the most part. Personally I think 6 is too harsh on the Arsenal. 2nd and semi final of CL is an objectively good season, but still disappointing as this team really should be winning trophies. And we have been banjaxed consistently with injuries which has made a difference (comfortably top of the injury table for the season).
Having said that, I’d give us a 7, so not exactly a huge difference. Just 6 seems a bit low.
I’d give Liverpool and Palace 10 out of 10 seasons. Liv were the third favorites, and Palace were giant killers.
Looking at things right now, I would say that Liv is the clear favorite for next season Hopefully we can remedy that by bringing in some star quality But at the same time I don’t mind us having less pressure by being the third fav
Spuds is a strange one. The bare minimum a top team would be hoping for is CL qualification and a trophy. Spuds have ended up with both and a 4.
Arsenal players and Arteta lying on beaches while PSG v Inter Milan battle to grab the prestigious big ear jug. Hard to watch the final. Lamentable season!
Arsenal has to be given a better grade as they figured prominently throughout the season and was never off the money.
In fact Arsenal will pocket a whopping £178 mill for the 2024/2025 campaign.
The gaffer has raisen expectations so high, it may have clouded the writer thought
In as much as the rivalry with Spurs is high, they can’t be a 4.
They won the a cup which is second to the champions league and then qualified for the champions league through their win so I will give them a 6.
Winning trophies is important as it strengthens the club’s history.