Premier League star admits possibility of a summer move amidst Arsenal interest

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has admitted to the press that he could be making a summer move away from the club this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United linked with a move.

The Belgian international has just 12 months remaining on his contract with the Foxes, and appears to be unwilling to extend with his current club.

Tielemans has proved to be a consistent performer since joining from Monaco in 2019, impressing with his all-round game which would be suited to playing anywhere from defensive midfield to in behind the striker.

While Leicester will surely be sad to see him go, they have little option but to consider life without him with such little time remaining on his contract, and the player himself has now admitted that he could be on the move this summer also.

Youri Tielemans: "Of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way." Asked if he could leave Leicester this summer: "That is not out of the question." pic.twitter.com/eB0VwWr0zg — Jason Soutar (@jbsoutar) June 7, 2022

I think the 25 year-old is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and would be shocked if we didn’t attempt to bring him to the Emirates this summer. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that every PL side should retain an interest in him, as I firmly believe he would improve the best of them. Imagining him alongside Thomas Partey in midfield is a dream, so I’ll just be keeping my fingers crossed while this one plays out this summer.

Do you agree that Tielemans should have his pick of clubs this summer? Would he be our best midfielder should he join?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential midfield signings for Arsenal this summer

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section