Premier League alternatives to Nico Williams for Arsenal to sign

Arsenal are interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao at the end of the current season, but they are not alone in their admiration for the talented winger. Williams is a dream target for several top clubs across Europe due to his consistent performances for both club and country.

The Gunners previously pursued the Spanish international during the last transfer window but were unable to secure his signature. The player opted to remain with Athletic Bilbao for an additional season, preferring continuity and development at his current club. Despite that, Arsenal have maintained their interest and view him as an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Williams remains a priority target, yet there is a growing sense that he may choose to stay in Spain beyond this summer. As such, Arsenal must begin to consider alternatives. A number of exciting options already play in the Premier League and could offer similar qualities if Williams proves unattainable.

Anthony Gordon

One of the most prominent alternatives is Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle United winger has been outstanding this season and played a key role in their Carabao Cup success. His directness, pace, and improved finishing have drawn widespread attention. However, any deal for Gordon would likely require a substantial fee, given his importance to his current club.

Bryan Mbeumo

Another intriguing option is Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford. The attacker has been in superb form throughout the campaign and has grown into one of the most reliable performers in the league. Mbeumo’s ability to play across the front line makes him a flexible and appealing target, and it seems only a matter of time before a top club moves for him. Arsenal could very well be that destination.

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes has endured a frustrating season due to injury setbacks, but his talent remains unquestionable. When fully fit, Barnes is a dangerous winger with a strong eye for goal and the creativity to supply his teammates. His ability to impact games in the final third makes him a player who could offer real depth and quality on Arsenal’s left flank.

Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma is another Premier League star who continues to impress. The Japanese international has demonstrated flair, pace, and an excellent work ethic. Brighton have been reluctant to sell in recent windows, but this summer might be the point at which they are willing to negotiate a deal.