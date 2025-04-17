Premier League alternatives to Nico Williams for Arsenal to sign

Arsenal are interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao at the end of the current season, but they are not alone in their admiration for the talented winger. Williams is a dream target for several top clubs across Europe due to his consistent performances for both club and country.
The Gunners previously pursued the Spanish international during the last transfer window but were unable to secure his signature. The player opted to remain with Athletic Bilbao for an additional season, preferring continuity and development at his current club. Despite that, Arsenal have maintained their interest and view him as an ideal addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Williams remains a priority target, yet there is a growing sense that he may choose to stay in Spain beyond this summer. As such, Arsenal must begin to consider alternatives. A number of exciting options already play in the Premier League and could offer similar qualities if Williams proves unattainable.
Anthony Gordon
One of the most prominent alternatives is Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle United winger has been outstanding this season and played a key role in their Carabao Cup success. His directness, pace, and improved finishing have drawn widespread attention. However, any deal for Gordon would likely require a substantial fee, given his importance to his current club.
Bryan Mbeumo
Another intriguing option is Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford. The attacker has been in superb form throughout the campaign and has grown into one of the most reliable performers in the league. Mbeumo’s ability to play across the front line makes him a flexible and appealing target, and it seems only a matter of time before a top club moves for him. Arsenal could very well be that destination.
Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes has endured a frustrating season due to injury setbacks, but his talent remains unquestionable. When fully fit, Barnes is a dangerous winger with a strong eye for goal and the creativity to supply his teammates. His ability to impact games in the final third makes him a player who could offer real depth and quality on Arsenal’s left flank.
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma is another Premier League star who continues to impress. The Japanese international has demonstrated flair, pace, and an excellent work ethic. Brighton have been reluctant to sell in recent windows, but this summer might be the point at which they are willing to negotiate a deal.
According to the news, Nico Williams’ release clause is around £49m, so Anthony Gordon shouldn’t be an option since his contract length and homegrown status would likely make him more expensive than Williams
However, his backup, Harvey Barnes, might be allowed to leave with half the price because of his age. I don’t think Arsenal would be willing to sign an LW with a bad injury record though
Mitoma has similar injury record as well due to his age, so we could remove him from the list
As for Mbeumo, he’s an inverted RW like Saka, so he won’t be able to compete with Martinelli for the LW role
I heard Garnacho was available in January for around £40m and Chelsea won’t make Sancho permanent, so they could be cheaper options. Joao Felix could also be another gamble if his price tag is low
It’s more the wages that are an issue. Apparently he wants to be the highest paid player earning well.ober 250 – 300k per week.
No thanks you have to earn that money
Yup, Arsenal should also be careful with their wage bill. I think they’ll only start the negotiation with the new marquee signing’s entourage after they manage to extend the contracts of Saka/ Saliba/ Magalhaes or sell those key players
There are too many good LWs in the market, so Arsenal won’t have to succumb to the huge demands of the likes of Williams, Felix and Sancho
Newcastle are one of our main rivals and they are highly unlikely to contemplate selling, Gordon or Isak to us.Personally Semedyo of Bournemouth is a winger who impresses me and is probably the most two footed front three player in the Premier League.Equally adept.on the right and left he would be a very good acquisition and provide real competition up front.
Yer semenyo makes most sense, sensible wages and can play either flank , can rotate with martinelli and saka .
No huge ego too .
Reportedly an Arsenal fan as well. Premier League proven. Can play through the middle too. Adds pace, power and direct running. Good finisher. Lots of things to like.
Probably not as flashy as the names in the article. Perhaps that’s why many don’t consider him.
And Brighton turned down a huge Saudi offer for Mitoma