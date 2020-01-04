According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has played down rumours of the potential sale of star defender Nathan Ake amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

When asked whether any clubs had made an approach for Ake, Howe responded with ‘nothing to report’.

The Gunners are in dire need for defensive reinforcements in January following the long-term injury to Calum Chambers.

According to the Telegraph, Bournemouth could be forced to listen to possible offers of £45m for the ace, considering that Chelsea have a £40m buy-back clause on the 24-year-old.

Read More: One of our writers takes a look at the possible silver lining following Calum Chambers’ season-ending injury.

Sky Sports reiterate that Ake is currently sidelined, would it be wise for the Gunners to make a move for defender that’s coming off of an injury?

If the centre-back can prove he’s still the player he was before his injury, there’s no doubt that he’d be a great option for the Gunners.

Ake has made 133 Premier League appearances to date, this is very impressive for a player that is just 24 years old.

With Arsenal’s summer business indicating that the club are moving in the direction of younger players, his signature would certainly make sense as he definitely has the potential to improve and become a real superstar in the future.