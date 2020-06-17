Premier League boss hails Mikel Arteta’s performance at Arsenal

Ahead of their match against Arsenal at the weekend, Graham Potter has taken some time to praise the work that Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal.

Arteta joined Arsenal late last year after the club made a poor start to Unai Emery’s second season.

They are still paying the price for making a poor start to this campaign, but Arteta has brought about some much-needed stability to the team and they restart the Premier League campaign unbeaten in domestic competitions this year.

After facing Manchester City, they will visit The Amex stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion and the Seagulls manager has been talking about their next opponent.

He admitted that he didn’t expect the Gunners to fear them when they come for their match but claimed that Arsenal will respect them.

He then added that he knew Arsenal would have been a better side than when they last met as Mikel Arteta has made them stronger.

Potter said as quoted by the Argus: ” I don’t think he will be fearing us but there be a bit of respect there.

“I think a lot has changed at Arsenal since then.

“I know they will be improved and Mikel has done a really good job in making them stronger.

“Nevertheless, we know that if we play well ourselves and we fight and we do all of the things we need to do then we are capable of winning football matches in the Premier League and that’s what we need to do.’