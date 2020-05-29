The Premier League will complete this campaign without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been a struggle to get the teams back playing and letting fans in is the last thing the Premier League wants to discuss right now.

Some Premier League teams have already started thinking that they would probably not have fans in their stadiums for the whole of next season as well, but Premier League chief Richard Masters has given them some hope.

The new Premier League CEO admits that no one knows when they will move beyond the behind-closed-doors model, but they have hopes that fans could return to the stadium next season.

He, however, warned that the fans would only be allowed back in phases, but eventually, it will return as we know it with time.

‘No one knows when matches will move away from the behind closed doors model and obviously it is right to have contingency plans in place, but there is optimism at the Premier League and at clubs that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season and it may happen on a phased basis,’ Masters told Sky Sports as quoted by the Daily Mail.



‘Hopefully it will be a huge morale boost and that is what we’ve been working towards.

‘We’ve got some incredible fans in this country and we all know the Premier League we know and love won’t be fully back until we have fans back through the turnstiles.

‘Getting it back on our TV screens for people to enjoy will hopefully give the whole country a boost.’