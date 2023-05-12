Premier League club believe Arsenal target will not leave for free

Wolves are confident Ruben Neves will not leave them as a free agent at the end of next season even though his current deal expires then.

The midfielder is on the radar of Arsenal and several other top clubs, including Barcelona, which could see him leave, considering the pedigree of these clubs.

However, Wolves believe he will not leave them as a free agent and they will make some money from his departure.

Arsenal is prepared to pay to add him to their squad, but it remains unclear if Wolves want him to leave at the end of this season.

A report via The Daily Mail reveals they hope he signs a contract extension to his current deal with them.

This will make it easy for them to make a good fee if he eventually leaves them in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been on the lookout for a new midfielder and Neves is one of the finest in the Premier League at the moment.

If the midfielder wants out in the summer after several years at Wolves, we must position ourselves to add him to our squad.

This means we must be prepared to outbid the other top clubs who will similarly be keen.

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…