Fulham is increasingly confident that they will complete a move for Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, in the coming days.

The German has lost his place in the current Gunners team to Bernd Leno, and they have just added Matt Turner to their squad.

This means Leno is now the club’s third choice, and he will struggle to get game time if he stays in north London.

Fulham is now looking to offer him a way out after they secured a return to the Premier League.

Marco Silva wants a new goalie, and he believes Leno is the ideal player for him.

The German will cost them around £10m, and they think the deal is making as much progress as they want, according to The Evening Standard.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno is a fine goalkeeper, and he knows he deserves to play regularly for a club now.

With the World Cup coming up in a few months, the 30-year will want to play regularly in this campaign.

At Fulham, he can achieve that, and their relentless pursuit of his signature means he will likely be their first choice if he moves there.

With the arrival of Turner, we are well covered in that department and can afford to allow him to leave the club.

