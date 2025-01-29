Premier League club believes bids will come in for Arsenal target

Matheus Cunha remains one of the most persistent names linked to Arsenal as the January transfer window nears its end. The Brazilian striker has emerged as a potential target for the Gunners, who are actively exploring ways to bolster their attacking options for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal has been looking for opportunities to increase their goal-scoring threat, and several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates. Among them is Cunha, who has been a standout performer for Wolves despite their struggles in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are determined to give manager Mikel Arteta the tools he needs to sustain their title challenge. Adding a striker has become a priority, especially as other targets, such as Alexander Isak, are unavailable during this window.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are bracing themselves for bids for Cunha in the final days of January. While the Midlands club prefers to keep hold of their key players until the summer, they could be persuaded to sell if a suitable offer arrives. This situation presents Arsenal with an opportunity to bring in a proven Premier League talent who could make an immediate impact.

Cunha’s qualities—his technical skill, work rate, and ability to operate across the front line—make him an attractive option for Arsenal. His performances at Wolves suggest he could thrive in a team with greater attacking quality and ambition, such as the Gunners.

However, completing a deal for the Brazilian will not come cheaply. Wolves are unlikely to part ways with him without a significant fee, which could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit. There’s also the question of whether this move would represent a “panic buy,” as time runs out for the Gunners to address their squad needs.

While Cunha’s addition could provide a timely boost to Arsenal’s title push, the club must weigh the long-term implications of the move. It’s crucial to ensure that any signing aligns with their vision rather than being a short-term fix.

With the window closing soon, Arsenal fans will be watching closely to see if the club seizes this opportunity to strengthen their squad for the battles ahead.