Premier League club considering a move for over multiple Arsenal players

Newcastle United wants three more Arsenal stars apart from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Magpies are in a relegation dogfight and want new players this month.

They are looking to take advantage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s problems at the Emirates to sign the striker.

He has been banished from the Gunners’ first team and has also been stripped of the club’s captaincy.

The Gunners might sell the Gabon star and Newcastle hopes to strike a loan-to-buy agreement for his signature.

Mirror Football says he is not the only Arsenal player they want this month and names Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding as other players the Northeast club is targeting.

Most players on this list aren’t the first choice at the Emirates, but they are squad members who have contributed to Arsenal’s performances in various competitions this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to offload some of these players to create room for new signings.

In recent transfer windows, Mikel Arteta has added new performers to his squad and a majority of them have done well.

All the above-listed players were at the club before he joined and are a part of the group that has failed to secure Champions League football since 2017.

If we can find replacements n the transfer market, then we need to offload them quickly.

