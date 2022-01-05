Premier League club considering a move for over multiple Arsenal players

Newcastle United wants three more Arsenal stars apart from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Magpies are in a relegation dogfight and want new players this month.
They are looking to take advantage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s problems at the Emirates to sign the striker.
He has been banished from the Gunners’ first team and has also been stripped of the club’s captaincy.
The Gunners might sell the Gabon star and Newcastle hopes to strike a loan-to-buy agreement for his signature.
Mirror Football says he is not the only Arsenal player they want this month and names Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding as other players the Northeast club is targeting.
Most players on this list aren’t the first choice at the Emirates, but they are squad members who have contributed to Arsenal’s performances in various competitions this season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to offload some of these players to create room for new signings.
In recent transfer windows, Mikel Arteta has added new performers to his squad and a majority of them have done well.
All the above-listed players were at the club before he joined and are a part of the group that has failed to secure Champions League football since 2017.
If we can find replacements n the transfer market, then we need to offload them quickly.
This is all paper talk.
We know they wanted Holding last summer but we gave him a new deal, Auba has been linked but do we really see him at Newcastle?
Elneny could well end up there but Eddie wont leave Arsenal, on a free, for Newcastle unless its all about money for him which i dont think it is. He will have a few clubs not in a relegation fight for their lives from the get go.
Bologun looks like hes for Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.
Lucas, Matteo & Dino all have clauses to be bought from their loans so they are already out the door & wont be seen in an Arsenal shirt again.
Be nice to add Kolasnic, Bellerin & Xhaka to the choppin board when Laca goes also for free, I would keep Laca i really would out of all names mentioned above.
I can fully appreciate their interest in Holding who to my mind is better than their current centre backs.However, until a clearer picture has emerged with regard to the future of Saliba, Holding still has an important role to play for Arsenal this season.As for the 3 others,I cannot see any of them heading North.Rumour circulating linking Nkeriah with Brighton who could do with a finisher.Trade in Eddie for Bissouma? Now that appeals to me.
We don’t need Bissouma, what we should target is a santi carzola type of CM that can replicate what Silva is doing at Mancity not another midfield destroyer. I think currently TP and Sambi as his understudy is enough at the moment…
We need a midfielder that can work in tight spaces.
Give them Mari or Saed instead, holding is very useful to the squad.
Long time no see TH14 .
Still got the Nigerian pirlo as you’re pic 👍