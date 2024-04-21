Premier League club could sell their first choice to sign Arsenal star

Aaron Ramsdale is being eyed by Wolves, who could sell their number one, José Sá, in the summer.

Ramsdale has lost his first-team spot at Arsenal and has been tipped to move on from the Gunners once the transfer window opens.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for him, but both clubs already have strong goalkeepers, and he might find himself on the bench if he leaves Arsenal.

This would be embarrassing, so Ramsdale is waiting for a team that can guarantee him the number one shirt before leaving.

Wolves could become that team when the season ends, as a report from The Sun claims José Sá might leave Molineux at the end of this season.

Gary O’Neil’s side is prepared to sell their first choice for a good fee, and they are considering signing Ramsdale as his replacement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is betting on himself to play regularly at another club, and Wolves is a good team for him to join and prove his worth.

We will not stand in his way if he decides he wants to move to the Premier League side, but we have to find a good replacement for the former Sheffield United man.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…