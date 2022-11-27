Premier League club expects Arsenal target to sign a new deal after World Cup

Leicester City is not worried about Arsenal’s interest in their midfielder Youri Tielemans and they expect the Belgian to remain at the club.

Tielemans is one of the finest midfielders in the league and has been delivering top performances for them in the last few seasons.

The midfielder will improve any team in England or Europe, including Arsenal and the Gunners, who intend to add him to their squad in January or at the end of the season.

As they work on an offer for him, a report in The Sun reveals the confidence around Leicester is growing.

The Foxes believe they can persuade him to stay and expect him to sign a new deal when he returns from the World Cup campaign with Belgium.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is a quality player and no club would want to lose him no matter what happens.

The former Monaco man will be a great addition to our squad and we expect him to improve our current output from the middle.

However, we must be serious about taking him to London and show him we truly want him in our squad by next season.

If we convince him, he will certainly ignore the new contract offer from the Foxes.

