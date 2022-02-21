Premier League club has decided to sell Arsenal’s long-term target

Wilfried Zaha’s transfer to Arsenal could be back on after Crystal Palace decided to cash in on the Ivorian forward.

His current deal with them expires in 2023, and they are struggling to get him signed onto an extension.

The winger was close to moving to Arsenal in 2019, but the Gunners signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille instead.

He has remained an enormous influence at Palace and has helped them to avoid relegation in recent seasons.

They might now have to plan for life without him, and he could eventually get his dream move to the Emirates.

Fichajes.net reported six days ago that Arsenal is expected to return for the AFCON player.

It claimed at the time that Tottenham also holds an interest in him, and they might join the race to land him.

The same outlet is now reporting that Palace has decided to cash in on him in the summer if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha has been on our radar for a long time now, and the Ivorian is one player who can make an impact at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is bolstering his squad with some really exciting young talents around the world.

The Palace man is already 29, but his presence in our dressing room could be beneficial to the young players at the club.