Premier League club hopes Arsenal will finally sell their target after new Smith Rowe deal

Newcastle United hope they can finally sign Joe Willock after Arsenal tied down Emile Smith Rowe to a new deal.

Willock spent the second half of last season with the Magpies and he was in stunning form.

The attacking midfielder scored in 7 consecutive games before the campaign ended and scored 8 league goals for them.

He is now back at the Emirates hoping to finally break into Arsenal’s first team.

After losing Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos this summer, the Gunners have been in the market for new midfielders.

They have targeted the likes of Ruben Neves, Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar.

However, they also want to keep their academy products and have now tied Smith Rowe down to a new long-term contract at the club.

Sky Sport says Steve Bruce’s club is hoping that would open the door for them to sign Willock again.

Smith Rowe will be expected to become a starter at Arsenal next season, but Arsenal cannot start him and Willock as their inexperience would likely cost them too much.

Willock might not now have to look elsewhere for regular playing time and Newcastle will jump at the chance of taking him back to the Northeast.

  1. Reggie says:
    July 23, 2021 at 11:33 am

    I think they are in ga ga land, no way can we sell Willock, he is young talented, score goals and ours. Non article.

    1. Henry Chimere says:
      July 23, 2021 at 12:51 pm

      Absolutely correct. No reason to sell our young talents

  2. KC says:
    July 23, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Newcastle should tell Arsenal they should reduce their price. Arrogance personified at AFC & wham.

  3. Henry Chimere says:
    July 23, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    Absolutely correct. No reason to sell our young talents

  4. Pco says:
    July 23, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Agreed! Some might have said Declan rice or mason mount was too inexperienced a season ago!

  5. zamind says:
    July 23, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    how can a team have just 1 CAM?
    Just because ESR signed long term does not mean
    Willock should be sold. what of Injuries?
    I also so ESR combine well with Tierney on the left flank. This gives the coach alternatives and varieties for different games.

