Premier League club interested in signing Eddie Nketiah

There is some uncertainty surrounding the future of strikers at Arsenal as the club goes through a rebuilding phase.

Folarin Balogun’s impressive form during his loan spell at Reims in the last campaign has put him in contention for selection at Arsenal. However, it appears that the Gunners may not have a concrete plan for the young striker, and he seems increasingly likely to secure a move away from the Emirates.

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have shown interest in signing Balogun, and one of the Milan sides is expected to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

In addition to Balogun, another Arsenal striker who could potentially leave is Eddie Nketiah. According to a report from EPL Index, Crystal Palace is keeping a close eye on Nketiah and could make a move for him if they end up losing one of their main striking options in this transfer window.

With the future of several strikers at Arsenal uncertain, the club’s management will have to carefully navigate the transfer market to ensure they have the right balance in their squad for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is still more than enough time for us to replace anyone who leaves the Emirates and it might be good if Balogun and Nketiah leave the club.

Both are rookie goalscorers and their departure could inspire us to move for a more experienced front-man.

