Premier League club is eyeing a sensational swoop for Edu

Arsenal is having a busy summer transfer window as the Gunners look to add new players to their squad and improve it.

Their fans are also prepared for some of the players to leave if they are no longer part of the manager’s plans.

However, fans do not expect important backroom staff to leave the Emirates this summer. Yet, a report is linking Edu with a move to a Premier League rival.

Edu has done a sensational job since becoming a director at Arsenal and works well with Mikel Arteta to make the big calls at the club.

He looks very happy in his present role, and there is no indication that he wants to leave the Emirates soon.

However, a report in The Sun claims Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is looking to add Edu to his business group.

The report claims Marinakis wants to offer Edu a larger role than just being a Sporting Director, proposing to make him CEO of his group of footballing interests, which includes Greek giants Olympiacos and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

This does not look like a threat to us, and we do not expect Edu to leave his lucrative role at the Emirates anytime soon.

