Premier League club is willing to sell Arsenal target to PSG

Morgan Gibbs-White has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal and several Premier League clubs, but Nottingham Forest would prefer to sell him to PSG instead, according to Football Insider reports.

Gibbs-White is being considered by the Gunners because they are struggling to add Morgan Rogers to their squad during this transfer window. Aston Villa do not want to sell Rogers and view him as a key player, but Arsenal are expected to test their resolve. If they fail, Gibbs-White becomes a leading alternative. Arsenal are also assessing multiple midfield profiles before making a final decision in the market.

Arsenal midfield recruitment considerations

Forest also do not want to lose Gibbs-White, who was close to joining Tottenham last summer before signing a new long-term contract. The midfielder remains central to their plans and is seen as difficult to replace given his influence in the final third.

The report suggests Forest would prefer a sale abroad if they are forced to cash in, with PSG viewed as a more suitable destination than a direct Premier League rival. They are wary of strengthening a domestic competitor while weakening their own squad.

PSG preference shapes Forest stance

Gibbs-White could be open to a move to a bigger club, and Arsenal remain an attractive option given their recent progress and status in English football. The midfielder would add creativity and energy to their attacking midfield positions. Competition for places at Arsenal would also be a factor in any potential transfer discussions.

Arsenal can still secure a deal if PSG do not advance their interest and if they convince the player that the Emirates is the best step in his career. Forest, however, are expected to demand a significant fee before considering any negotiations. Their recruitment strategy prioritises long term balance and depth across the squad rather than short term fixes going forward.

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