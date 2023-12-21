Premier League club joins the race for Arsenal defender

Several teams are expressing interest in Jakub Kiwior, increasing the likelihood of him leaving the Emirates in the upcoming transfer window.

Kiwior has faced challenges in getting playing time at Arsenal this season, leading to speculation about his potential departure in January. Given his previous success in the Italian top flight, several Serie A clubs, including AC Milan and Napoli, are reportedly interested in acquiring the defender, though Arsenal has been reluctant to engage in discussions.

According to Calciomercato, more teams are now interested in securing Kiwior’s signature, with Brentford emerging as the latest contender. The Bees are seeking defensive reinforcements and are keen on signing Kiwior. However, the report notes that Arsenal remains uninterested in allowing him to leave midway through the season, viewing him as a player too important to lose at this point in the campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a good thing that clubs want to sign Kiwior because it shows that he is a top player, even though he rarely plays.

However, we have to keep him and consider offers in the summer unless we recover Jurrien Timber or sign a new defender.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…