Premier League club needs help from Arsenal to sign outcast next month

Sead Kolasinac has emerged as a transfer target for Watford in this transfer window, but the Hornets may struggle to sign him.
The Bosnian spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke 04, but the relegated Germans could not sign him permanently, and he had to return to the Emirates.
He is out of the plans of Mikel Arteta at the club and can leave as early as next month.
Watford believes he can help them survive relegation and wants to take him on loan for the second half of this season.
However, he earns £100,000-a-week, and that is too much money for them to pay.
The Evening Standard says they would need Arsenal to help them subsidise his wages before they can complete the transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kolasinac is one of the poor players Arsene Wenger bought before he left the Emirates.
The Bosnian has flattered to deceive since he moved to the club, and he has never looked good enough to play under Arteta.
The earlier we get rid of him, the better, but that doesn’t mean we should be too generous with our helping hand.
If Watford can pay half of his wages during the loan spell, then we could maybe subsidise the rest.
Sead was far from poor. He was decent enough going forward as well as defending. He just lacked the pace needed to run the left flank…
Trouble is he got forward, even got to the goal line then passed backwards, he actually holds the record for the number of pass backs in a game. Happy Christmas NY-G.
his debut was awesome, he scored goals and later on became a flop. he is just too heavy to run.
For an organization that has disingenuously cried poor since the ribbon was cut at the Emirates, it’s difficult to fathom that we’ve become the standard bearer when it comes to ridiculous notion of subsidizing players to play elsewhere, buying out contracts and/or letting players go on “frees”…at some point this nonsense simply has to end if we ever want to be taken seriously again
