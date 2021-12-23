Premier League club needs help from Arsenal to sign outcast next month

Sead Kolasinac has emerged as a transfer target for Watford in this transfer window, but the Hornets may struggle to sign him.

The Bosnian spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke 04, but the relegated Germans could not sign him permanently, and he had to return to the Emirates.

He is out of the plans of Mikel Arteta at the club and can leave as early as next month.

Watford believes he can help them survive relegation and wants to take him on loan for the second half of this season.

However, he earns £100,000-a-week, and that is too much money for them to pay.

The Evening Standard says they would need Arsenal to help them subsidise his wages before they can complete the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kolasinac is one of the poor players Arsene Wenger bought before he left the Emirates.

The Bosnian has flattered to deceive since he moved to the club, and he has never looked good enough to play under Arteta.

The earlier we get rid of him, the better, but that doesn’t mean we should be too generous with our helping hand.

If Watford can pay half of his wages during the loan spell, then we could maybe subsidise the rest.