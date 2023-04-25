Premier League club offers record wages to player to ward off Arsenal interest

Crystal Palace has offered Wilfried Zaha a new deal worth £10m a season as they look to secure his future.

The Ivorian has been an accomplished Premier League winger and he is one player Arsenal has been circling for several seasons.

The Gunners pushed to sign him in 2019 but failed and moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

Pepe has been a flop and is expected to leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

Zaha will be a free agent in two months, which has placed Arsenal on alert as they bid to add him to their squad.

Palace hopes he signs the deal, but The Daily Mail reveals he wants to know their plans for next term before he signs on the dotted line.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha would be a superb addition to our squad as one of the top players in the league.

He is very experienced and has the ability to change matches alone, but he would want a guarantee of game time.

This means Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka could lose their place in the team to him.

Mikel Arteta must be sure he needs the attacker before the Gunners even hold talks with him.

