Premier League club open talks to sign Arsenal forward

Fulham are looking to secure the return of Reiss Nelson on loan for a second consecutive season, and Arsenal may be open to allowing the winger to leave once again. Nelson previously spent time at Craven Cottage under Marco Silva, impressing with his performances before a long-term injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Since breaking into the Arsenal first team, Nelson has struggled for regular minutes, despite enjoying productive loan spells at Feyenoord and Hoffenheim. Now 25, the winger finds himself at a critical point in his career where consistent game time is essential for his continued development.

Fulham Keen to Renew Loan After Encouraging Spell

According to the BBC, Fulham have opened talks with Arsenal regarding a renewed loan move for the winger. The West London club were pleased with his contribution prior to his injury last season and believes he can once again play an important role in their squad.

Fulham have grown increasingly ambitious in recent campaigns and are aiming to qualify for European football by the end of the season. Adding a player with Nelson’s pace and technical quality would enhance their attacking options and provide further depth in wide areas.

Nelson proved he could be an effective contributor under Silva, and Fulham now hope to build on the foundation laid during his previous spell. His familiarity with the team’s setup and playing style could see him settle quickly and make an immediate impact.

Arsenal Face Decision Over Nelson’s Long-Term Future

While another loan move remains a viable short-term solution, Arsenal must also consider Nelson’s long-term future at the club. With the recent arrival of Noni Madueke, competition for places in wide areas has intensified, further limiting Nelson’s chances of breaking into the starting eleven.

At this stage of his career, a permanent move may serve Nelson best. Though he retains strong potential, the likelihood of regular opportunities at the Emirates appears increasingly slim. From Arsenal’s perspective, a permanent transfer could allow the club to recoup funds and provide the player with the platform he needs to progress elsewhere.

For now, Fulham’s renewed interest offers Nelson the chance to regain form and fitness at a high level, but both clubs must soon decide whether a short-term loan or a long-term departure is the more practical solution.

