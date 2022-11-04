Premier League club refuses to give up on keeping Arsenal target

Leicester City is refusing to give up on their bid to keep Arsenal target Youri Tielemans even though he still hasn’t signed a new contract.

The midfielder is in the final few months of his current deal at the King Power Stadium and hasn’t signed an extension.

Leicester has offered him a new deal, but he seems to have his mind set on a move away from the club.

Surprisingly, no club came to sign him in the last summer transfer window, but Arsenal remains interested in a move and could advance their interest soon.

But a report in The Daily Mail says they will battle with Leicester City before adding him to their squad.

This is because the PL side continues to push for him to extend his stay and they believe he will eventually sign on the dotted line.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for a long time and he looks like a good fit for our system.

He is very experienced, which will be beneficial to our young players if he moves to the Emirates.

However, we have to act fast if we want to land the former Monaco man because several clubs will also be interested in a move for him.

