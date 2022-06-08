Premier League club rejects Arsenal’s initial approach for their player

Arsenal is struggling in their bid to sign Gabriel Jesus in this transfer window as the Brazilian considers his future at Manchester City.

Jesus has been a target of Mikel Arteta for a long time now, and the Gunners want to reunite him with the former Palmeiras man.

However, it will not be easy, and Goal Brazil claims City has rejected Arsenal’s opening offer for his signature.

The report claims the Gunners offered €50m for him, but the Premier League champions want €60m.

Another blow to their chances of signing him is that the striker is reluctant to make the move, and he wants to take his time before deciding.

The report claims this is because of their absence in the Champions League for another season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a good Premier League player, and he will need almost no time to get used to the demands of Arsenal if he joins the club.

But a move for him will not be as easy as some fans and pundits think because all we can offer now is a huge salary and regular playing time.

If he wants more trophies soon and Champions League football, that could discourage him from joining us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Could Scamacca be a good alternative to Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section