Premier League club rejects Arsenal’s initial approach for their player

Arsenal is struggling in their bid to sign Gabriel Jesus in this transfer window as the Brazilian considers his future at Manchester City.
Jesus has been a target of Mikel Arteta for a long time now, and the Gunners want to reunite him with the former Palmeiras man.
However, it will not be easy, and Goal Brazil claims City has rejected Arsenal’s opening offer for his signature.
The report claims the Gunners offered €50m for him, but the Premier League champions want €60m.
Another blow to their chances of signing him is that the striker is reluctant to make the move, and he wants to take his time before deciding.
The report claims this is because of their absence in the Champions League for another season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus has been a good Premier League player, and he will need almost no time to get used to the demands of Arsenal if he joins the club.
But a move for him will not be as easy as some fans and pundits think because all we can offer now is a huge salary and regular playing time.
If he wants more trophies soon and Champions League football, that could discourage him from joining us.
I’m still optimistic thta he’ll come Bottom lineis he will PLAY regularly if he comes to us and he wil get more money. I personally never understand why already fabulously rich players constantly want still more. That saddens and depresses me. Though JESUS IS NO WORSE THAN 95% OF OTHER PLAYERS.
Walk away if City are demanding 60 million for Jesus in the final year of his contract.
We reek of desperation and the world knows we need a striker, but no way should we give in to this mugging.
Until we address the midfield, any striker will not have the impact we want or expect them to deliver. It’s no coincidence every striker has been toothless for us up top. At some point the style of play and creativity from the midfield has to be addressed.
60 million is far too much for a player who never scored 20 PL goals, and one City has no place for with Haaland joining the club.
Rather spend £80m on Nunez
Nunez going to Liverpool (:
Heartbreaking that. He is absolutely brilliant
Should give Balogun a chance rather than buy. If you re good enough you are old enough.
He is twenty think of other young forwards given a chance and excelling
I personally will not pay more than £30m max. They know we’re desperate. Thank you Edu Gasper. You’re a transfer management genuis
60m is too much for Jesus. Invest in Zinchenko and look for less expensive striker opotions.