Premier League club revives their interest in Tavares

Nottingham Forest has reportedly revived their interest in Arsenal’s defender Nuno Tavares, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Arsenal is actively seeking to offload the defender and has excluded him from their plans for the current season, hoping for his departure from the Emirates.

During the current transfer window, Mikel Arteta’s team has welcomed new defensive options to their squad and is content with most of their choices. However, Tavares is not among the players they have in mind.

Having spent the previous season on loan at Olympique Marseille, the Portuguese player failed to make a significant impact, resulting in his non-permanent stay at the French club.

Forest initially expressed interest in acquiring Tavares earlier in the summer, but negotiations fell through as they explored other options. However, with the transfer window’s deadline fast approaching, reports suggest that Forest could renew their pursuit of the player and submit an offer for his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares will have no role to play at the Emirates if he remains at the club and we must consider offloading him as soon as possible.

If the interest from Forest is genuine, let us work towards striking a deal with them for his departure.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…