Premier League club wants Arsenal to be swift if they want their player

Arsenal are reportedly among several top clubs expressing strong interest in Dean Huijsen, following the defender’s outstanding debut season in the Premier League.

The talented youngster joined Bournemouth from Juventus at the beginning of the current campaign. Upon his arrival, few expected him to play a major role in the team, with many assuming he would initially be eased into English football. However, Huijsen has exceeded expectations by becoming a regular fixture in Bournemouth’s starting line-up. His performances have drawn widespread acclaim and have played a significant part in the club’s impressive form this season.

The Spain international’s development has inevitably attracted the attention of some of Europe’s elite sides. His composure on the ball, defensive intelligence, and ability to read the game have positioned him as one of the most promising young defenders currently playing in the English top flight. As a result, his long-term future at Bournemouth is increasingly uncertain.

Arsenal, who are keen to reinforce their defensive options ahead of the next campaign, are said to be actively monitoring the 19-year-old. The Gunners are aiming to add depth and quality to their back line as they continue to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours. Huijsen is viewed as a player with both immediate utility and long-term potential—an ideal addition to a club with Arsenal’s ambitions.

While Huijsen is understood to be open to a move to a bigger club, playing time remains a key priority in any decision regarding his future. It is believed that he wants to continue his development without sacrificing minutes on the pitch, which may play a critical role in determining where he moves next.

As cited by The Athletic, Arsenal are one of the clubs closely tracking his situation. Bournemouth, aware of the growing interest surrounding their young defender, are reportedly eager to resolve his future swiftly. Huijsen is thought to have a release clause in his contract, and the club has signalled that they want any interested parties—Arsenal included—to move quickly if they are serious about securing his services.

Given his form and maturity, Huijsen could prove to be a valuable long-term replacement for some of Arsenal’s current defensive options. His profile fits the mould of the type of player the Gunners have targeted in recent years: young, technically adept, and with a high ceiling for growth.

