Premier League Clubs Arsenal, City & Spurs Tracking €120m PSG Winger

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is attracting increasing interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all monitoring the 22-year-old closely. The young French talent has impressed scouts with his flair, work rate and ability to impact games from wide areas, and has been marked as a player to watch in upcoming transfer windows.

All three clubs are believed to have tracked several of Barcola’s matches, with a view to potentially making a move in the near future. While no formal approach has yet been made, the interest is real and growing. For Manchester City in particular, the situation may become more urgent if Jack Grealish departs this summer. As per Just Arsenal sources, Pep Guardiola has been told that Barcola could be considered a key target should Grealish leave the Etihad.

PSG Unwilling to Consider Offers for Barcola

Despite the admiration from across the Channel, Paris Saint-Germain have made their position clear. The French club is not open to selling Barcola and is determined to keep hold of one of their most promising assets. Internally, PSG are said to value the winger at over 100 to 120 million euros, a figure that would prove a significant barrier for even the wealthiest of suitors.

It is believed that the Ligue 1 champions are also working on a contract extension that would tie Barcola to the club beyond 2030. Their aim is to protect the player’s future and avoid disruption from outside interest.

Arsenal, City and Spurs Could Test PSG’s Resolve

While PSG’s stance is firm, Premier League clubs have shown they are not afraid to spend when a target is identified. If Barcola remains on their radar, and especially if attacking players depart from any of the interested clubs, a formal bid later in the summer cannot be ruled out.

For now, however, PSG are focused on securing Barcola’s services long term and have no intention of entering negotiations.

