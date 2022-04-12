Premier League clubs including Chelsea looking to steal Arsenal youngster

Both Leeds United and Chelsea are claimed to be pursuing the signature of Khayon Edwards, with Arsenal yet to tie him down to a professional deal.

The 18 year-old has been in top form this season, netting 16 times in just 16 U18 league matches, and is attracting attention for his performances.

While the Blues were reported yesterday to have made their intentions to land him clear, they are under an embargo at present due to sanctions placed on the assets of Roman Abramovich, and any move would surely have to wait until a new owner can be brought in.

Leeds on the other hand are ready to rival their bid, with Southampton, Brighton and some teams in Germany also keen to strike a deal according to Goal.com, with him set to free to move for a minimal development fee in the summer.

It seems a little crazy that a youngster with such a following, and with the form that he has been showing, hasn’t been tied down to a new contract this season. There is some reports that he could even be considered for a call-up to train with the senior squad given his consistency this term, but here we are now worrying about losing our academy star for little-to-nothing.

It seems like the latest gaffe on our club’s part, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t be able to fend off the interest in his signature by tying him down to a contract in north London.

