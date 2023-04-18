Premier League clubs keen on signing Arsenal fringe player

Reiss Nelson is in talks with Arsenal over a new deal, but the attacker could leave the club in the summer.

Nelson has been a fringe player for the Gunners, but he has scored at least one important goal for them this term.

The attacker is now being considered a fine impact sub and Mikel Arteta wants to keep him in his group.

The Gunners are in talks with his entourage over a new deal, but other Premier League clubs want to add him to their squad as a free agent.

The Sun reports Aston Villa and Brighton are battling for his signature and both clubs will pounce to add the former Feyenoord loanee to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has made an impact off the bench for us in some matches this season and the Englishman deserves to stay on a new deal.

However, unless he agrees to the terms of that contract with us, he is likely to leave and a new club that isn’t as big as Arsenal will give him more game time.

The attacker has a big decision to make and we back him in making the right one.

If he leaves, we probably will sign another attacker or give Marquinhos a chance next term.

