Premier League clubs looking to convince scared players to return to training and complete the season

Premier League teams have an enormous job on their hands to convince their players to return to action as the season restart gets closer.

The teams have agreed to complete the season and plans are underway to kick-start the campaign next month. However, footballers around the country are reportedly afraid of the health risk involved.

Their concern isn’t just for their health but for that of their family members as well and that looks set to be an issue.

Mail Sports claims that the Premier League clubs are looking to convince their players that it is fine to return to action later this week, but the meetings would majorly be about players voicing their concerns over a return to action.

Reports earlier in the month revealed that players are worried about returning to action while the pandemic is still hitting hard.

Sergio Aguero is reportedly one player who is concerned about getting infected by the virus and passing it to his family members.

Players’ refusal to return would come as good news to teams struggling in the bottom half of the league table as that could see them avoid being relegated this season if the campaign isn’t completed.

But a good number of Premier League teams back a restart of the season and that is good news to those who want the campaign to be restarted and finished on merit.