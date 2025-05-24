Premier League Clubs on High Alert as Vlahović Prepares for Juventus Exit

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is reportedly preparing to leave the Italian club during the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Just Arsenal Sources, the player’s desire to move to the Premier League, combined with Juventus’ financial expectations, has brought him to the attention of several top European clubs.

A number of English sides, including Newcastle United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, continue to be linked with the Serbian international. However, it is understood that Vlahović’s salary demands could present a challenge for some of the interested parties.

Newcastle Monitoring as Potential Isak Replacement

Newcastle United are believed to be closely monitoring the situation, particularly in light of growing speculation around the future of Alexander Isak. Arsenal are just one club very interested in signing Isak. Should Isak depart, Vlahović is seen as a potential replacement due to his physical presence and playing style, both of which are considered well-suited to the Premier League.

Juventus have reportedly set an asking price between 40 and 50 million euros. The club are said to be aiming to minimise financial losses related to the striker’s departure and are now evaluating offers that may arrive from English clubs in the weeks ahead.

Atletico and Spurs Join Race as Juventus Weigh Options

While Premier League interest remains strong, clubs outside of England are also expected to play a role in determining Vlahović’s next move. Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are both reported to be exploring options, with Juventus continuing negotiations with several sides regarding the player’s future.

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Dusan Vlahovic, and this summer could finally present the opportunity for them to secure his signature. The Serbian forward has been on the club’s radar for several years, and with the Gunners prioritising a new striker in the upcoming transfer window, they could intensify their pursuit of the Juventus star.

As the summer window approaches, Vlahović’s situation is likely to attract increasing attention from across the continent, with Juventus now open to considering serious proposals that align with their financial objectives.

