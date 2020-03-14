Premier League clubs set to meet again to decide when and how this season will end

Premier League clubs to decide the future of the competition

Premier League clubs have agreed to meet next week to discuss how the Premier League season would be concluded after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone the competition.

The Premier League had been adamant that they would continue playing their matches and this weekend’s games was scheduled to still go on, however, the league has now been postponed until next month.

Express Sports claim that the Premier League clubs have agreed that they will meet next week to decide how and when they will finish the season.

UEFA is set to meet next Tuesday to decide the fate of Euro 2020 and their club competitions. Their decision would have a strong influence on how the league seasons across Europe would end.

Mikel Arteta has been diagnosed with the virus but the Spaniard has claimed that his health is getting better with treatment and he hopes to be back as soon as possible.

Chelsea’s Callum Hodson-Odoi has also become the first high profile Premier League player to test positive for the virus but he has also disclosed that he has been treated now.

The same report also claims that clubs in the relegation zone is pushing for the season to be abandoned but that won’t be accepted by Liverpool who have worked so hard to end their 30 years wait for a first league title.