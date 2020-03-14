Premier League clubs set to meet again to decide when and how this season will end

Premier League clubs to decide the future of the competition
Premier League clubs have agreed to meet next week to discuss how the Premier League season would be concluded after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone the competition.
The Premier League had been adamant that they would continue playing their matches and this weekend’s games was scheduled to still go on, however, the league has now been postponed until next month.
Express Sports claim that the Premier League clubs have agreed that they will meet next week to decide how and when they will finish the season.
UEFA is set to meet next Tuesday to decide the fate of Euro 2020 and their club competitions. Their decision would have a strong influence on how the league seasons across Europe would end.
Mikel Arteta has been diagnosed with the virus but the Spaniard has claimed that his health is getting better with treatment and he hopes to be back as soon as possible.
Chelsea’s Callum Hodson-Odoi has also become the first high profile Premier League player to test positive for the virus but he has also disclosed that he has been treated now.
The same report also claims that clubs in the relegation zone is pushing for the season to be abandoned but that won’t be accepted by Liverpool who have worked so hard to end their 30 years wait for a first league title.
Let’s be honest Liverpool deserve the title no matter what happens. 25 pints clear with 8games to go… City just needed to lose one game and it’s over so they have to awarded the title.
Only problem I’m sure liverpool dont want to win it this way as it will be the most tainted premier league title win in history, same with any team unless your City where values dont matter.
Other problems occur in the relegation, do the teams whi are there now go down?
UCL & EL places stay where they are then Arsenal miss out completely with 9games or so left to go, they wont settle for that would they?
It’s not just where the title goes as money comes into each club depending hiw much is where they finish at the end of the season. Higher up you are the higher the rewards.
Fa Cup still has to be played along with the European competitions…. so who wins those competitions with the quarter finals not even finished yet?
Calling the season off completely and abandoning it cant happen, the only certain is that liverpool were winning the league, nobody can argue that!
May have to be at least finished behind closed doors when all players are treated and test negative for the virus come Apr 3.