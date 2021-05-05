Premier League confirms fans will attend last two matches, but no away fans will be allowed

The Premier League has confirmed that week 37 and week 38 games will be played in front of fans as long as the UK government goes ahead with their plans to ease coronavirus restrictions, but away fans will not attend the matches.

Football has been played without fans in the stadia for much of this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The speeding up of the vaccination drive in the UK has reduced the infections and death rate due to covid-19 in the country.

This has allowed the UK government to ease restrictions and fans are set to return to stadiums gradually.

It is a major boost to the Premier League which hopes to have full capacity stadiums next season.

The plan is to allow up to 10,000 fans back in the stadiums from May 17th, but there has been speculation about rival fans being allowed into the last two games of the campaign.

The EPL has now confirmed that only home fans will be able to attend the games.

A Premier League statement as reported by TalkSPORT read: “The Premier League today confirmed the final two match rounds of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions.

“Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17 May in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10 May.

“The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home game with supporters before the end of the season.

“Match Round 37 will now be played on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 May with the final matches of the season kicking off at 4pm on Sunday 23 May, as planned.

“Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance.

“The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing Covid-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

“Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season.”