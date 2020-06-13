Premier League confirms players will be supporting Black Lives Matter

The Premier League has confirmed that players will wear Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts when football returns.

This is to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement that has gained relevance in recent weeks.

The death of American George Floyd has sparked protests across the globe and this has been supported by a number of players from the world of football.

Players in the Bundesliga have been using different gestures to show their support for the movement, and some Premier League teams have been doing the same in their own individual way.

The Gunners recently showed their support through t-shirts before their loss to Brentford in their last friendly game.

The Premier League will now support the movement with all their players. Express Sports reports that all the Premier League teams have accepted for their names to be replaced by Black Lives Matter for the first 12 matches of the restart.

It was the Premier League players who pushed for the move and they released a joint statement which says.

“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed.

“This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”