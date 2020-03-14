Premier League considering a dramatic end of season decision

Premier League set to be revolutionised with Liverpool handed the league title and no team being relegated.

The coronavirus pandemic is set to cause some serious changes to the Premier League after it is revealed that the English top-flight could be revolutionised.

The pandemic has caused the season to be suspended in England and across Europe with several high-profile players and coaches testing positive for the virus.

There is an indication that the league season would be suspended further after next month unless a solution is found to the virus outbreak.

The Premier League is set to meet with teams next week after UEFA has determined the state of its club competitions and Euro 2020.

However, the Premier League has plans to revolutionise their competition if this season isn’t completed, according to Talk Sport.

The report claims that if the season cannot be completed, Liverpool would be handed the league title and the top two teams from the Championship would be promoted.

The report further states that no team would be relegated from the Premier League this season under the new proposal and that five teams would then be relegated after next season.

To make room for the extra fixtures, the Premier is set to scrap the Carabao Cup for one season and after the five teams are relegated, the competition can be reinstated.

The unclear part of the proposal is the teams that would qualify for the European competitions, the Premier League would be discussing what they think should be done with the teams.