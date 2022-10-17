Premier League could organise a new tournament in the USA next summer

Arsenal’s next preseason could involve honouring a Premier League’s invitation to a competition in the USA.

The Gunners have made a fine start to the season and it is partly because they used their preseason to prepare very well for this campaign.

Clubs around the world do this and sometimes players do not take it seriously.

Arsenal stars took their tour seriously and they won all the games they could to gain momentum before the new term started.

They are now benefiting from it and this season could end with the league title.

If that happens, they will want to retain it, so they would need another good preseason.

A report on The Athletic claims the Premier League is now considering a preseason competition in the USA from next summer.

It would involve six teams and the Gunners could be selected to play in it when the plans have been finalised.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Preseason is very important to every club and a competition will make the players even more serious.

The Premier League has a lot of fans in the US, which means supporters will troop in their numbers to watch the matches.

This will help clubs get more fans outside England and we could be one of the sides that benefits the most.

