Premier League defender wanted by Arsenal and Man Utd

Arsenal and Manchester United battling it out for the same target.
Arsenal and Manchester United have both struggled at the back this season. This comes despite the Gunners signing David Luiz and the Red Devils signing Harry Maguire for £80 Million.
They have both seen their teams struggle to shut out opponents and it is not a surprise that they are on a lookout for defenders in this transfer window.
Le10 Sport claims that both Premier League sides have an interest in signing Watford’s Christian Kabasele.
The Belgian has been a member of this struggling Watford side but he has been a consistent part of it.
Nigel Pearson is helping them return to form, and Kabasele has been a major player in their resurgence.
His performances for the Hornets hasn’t gone unnoticed and Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to take him away from Vicarage Road.
The defender is already 29 years old and hardly looks like a player that would be valuable for resale, so it appears both sides want him to come and do a short term job.
Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a defender this month after losing Calum Chambers to a season-ending injury.
Another long term injury to any of his first-choice defenders could undo all the good works he has started with the squad.
Whether Kabasele is the solution to the issues in the Arsenal defence, I do not know but the little I have seen of him I have been impressed with.
Put it this way, Arsenal could do a lot worse.
OT.. What a goal from Mahrez
And Aguero 😄
Watching 30 minutes of this Villa
beatdown is so depressing.
AFC are miles and miles away from
being competitive with a team
that is EASILY 2nd best in the
EPL this season.
I love MA but quite a mountain
to climb for the young Spaniard.
I know we are, but…. we have a lot to look forward to next season – Arteta’s signings… And if Villa are relegated, hopefully we can get Mings and Grealish!
Plus we beat Villa with 10 men 😄
Sue, Interesting comment that. Looks now as if Villa are going down and Watford will pull clear. Mings and Grealish will not wish to play in the Championship – and what a false word for what is actually the second division, since Champions are top – so if Scrooge does finally fund us in the summer, who knows. I’d take both those players in a heartbeat and wouldn’t we all!
Nice one, Jon 👍
Rugani sounds more plausible than that guy
14 assists for De Bruyne.. will he break Henrys record?
Off topic: De Bruyne has 17 assists in all comps this season. Quite a lot right? Hakim Ziyech has 21 already!! Last season he had almost 30!
Wouldn’t surprise me with crosses like that 👌
Sergio has equalled Henry’s 175 goals…
I`m sure if Mikel Arteta could have the £2Billion plus that has been invested in ManC we would possibly be the best team on this planet and even Uranus! 😉
I`m so gutted for the Queen with this Royal Crisis!……………Australia`s troubles pale into insignificance!