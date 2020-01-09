Premier League defender would be ideal for Arsenal claims former Gunner

Stewart Robson reckons Arsenal should sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.
Nathan Ake is the sort of player that Mikel Arteta would like in his team, according to former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson.
The 24-year-old would cost at least £40 Million and is also being touted for a move back to his former club Chelsea, claims the Daily Mail.
Robson acknowledges that he could go back to his old club, however, he feels Ake could do a good job at the Emirates and would be his defensive choice.
“I still think Nathan Ake is good player. There’s talk about him going back to Chelsea because they can buy him for a certain price but he’s a very good centre-half, Robson said per Football London.
“He’s not the biggest but he’s got good spring and I think he’s the type of player [Mikel] Arteta will like. He would be my choice coming in from Bournemouth.”
Ake has been one of the very few standout players for the Cherries this season and one feels that it is just a matter of time before he moves on.
It is highly unlikely he will add many medals to his collection while he remains on the south coast. A move to Arsenal or Chelsea would give him far more opportunities for silverware and of course, European football.
Ake obviously has Premier League experience and so would hit the ground running but his proposed fee is a little high and I am not sure that Arsenal would sanction such a bid this month.
But never say never, Arsenal have surprised us before and may do again.
Ake IMHO is one of the best, youngish
CB’s in the EPL atm and would be a
fantastic signing if AFC were willing
to splash the cash.
Ill wait with baited breath..
I’d rather we went for Mings!
👍
I rate TM as well Sue, was
brilliant against LC the other day.
Hell lets just agree to get them both
this month..😁🤣
Yeah, why not!! 😜👍
I prefer Minge!
Oops…….Mings! 😆
😝
Cheeky!
Either Mings or Ake, both has proven themselves in the EPL, that’s what we need right now, we can’t afford to sign a CB and then start waiting for him to adapt, we’ve seen many good foreign players come to the EPL and they failed to adapt, ill prefer a CB who’s tested and trusted in the EPL over the best CBs in other top european clubs.
Rob holding is back and he defended well against leeds but some of his passes were awful.luiz and sokratis is defending pretty ok but the issue with them is pace.If you dont have pace you will lose on a 1V1 situation.Mustafi has pace,penetrating passes and good aerial ability but his decision making is quite bad.Dinos mavrapanos needs more game time,should be sent on loan.
So considering the situation within the club i think MA will have to buy a defender atleast on loan.I dont know if ake is good.And Mings has made some mistakes in this season which directly led to goals.Boateng,i know he has won many things and is a good defender but not sure how good he will be in the PL… i simply trust MA will make the best decision