Premier League defender would be ideal for Arsenal claims former Gunner

Stewart Robson reckons Arsenal should sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Nathan Ake is the sort of player that Mikel Arteta would like in his team, according to former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson.

The 24-year-old would cost at least £40 Million and is also being touted for a move back to his former club Chelsea, claims the Daily Mail.

Robson acknowledges that he could go back to his old club, however, he feels Ake could do a good job at the Emirates and would be his defensive choice.

“I still think Nathan Ake is good player. There’s talk about him going back to Chelsea because they can buy him for a certain price but he’s a very good centre-half, Robson said per Football London.

“He’s not the biggest but he’s got good spring and I think he’s the type of player [Mikel] Arteta will like. He would be my choice coming in from Bournemouth.”

Ake has been one of the very few standout players for the Cherries this season and one feels that it is just a matter of time before he moves on.

It is highly unlikely he will add many medals to his collection while he remains on the south coast. A move to Arsenal or Chelsea would give him far more opportunities for silverware and of course, European football.

Ake obviously has Premier League experience and so would hit the ground running but his proposed fee is a little high and I am not sure that Arsenal would sanction such a bid this month.

But never say never, Arsenal have surprised us before and may do again.